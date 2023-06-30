Chepkoech breaks another record in Laussanne, Moraa wins again

Commonwealth Games 800 metres champion Mary Moraa and 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech blew away the field to win their respective races in season best at Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.

Chepkoech, the 2019 world champion, signalled her return to form ahead of the World Athletics Championships to win the 3,000m steeplechase in not only a meeting record but also season best.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech celebrates winning in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase event during the IAAF Diamond League "Athletissima" athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, on June 30, 2023.

Paced by compatriot Fancy Cherono, Chepkoech took control to win in nine minutes and 05.98 seconds, beating the previous meet record of 9:16.99 set by another Kenyan Virginia Nyambura in 2015.

It was the first Diamond League victory for Chepkoech since August 29, 2019 in Zurich.

Chepkoech edged out Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew to second place in 9:06.82 as Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai from Uganda clocked 9:11.91 for third place.

Chepkoech went into the Swiss city having finished fourth in the Doha and Florence Diamond League races respectively.

Chepkoech was fresh from pacing double Olympic and world 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon to the world record in 5,000m in Paris on June 9 in 14:05.20.

"I´m really happy about today´s race, I feel so good today. This is my first time in Lausanne and I just loved running here, the atmosphere was amazing. My goal is now to get to Budapest and do the best I can," said Chepkoech.

The World Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Moraa, tacked behind the pacesetter, hit the bell in 56.65 seconds before holding off the world 800m silver medallist, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, to win in 1:57.43.

Kenya's Mary Moraa celebrates winning Women's 800m event during the IAAF Diamond League "Athletissima" athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, on June 30, 2023.

It was Moraa’s second Diamond League victory, having retained her title in Rabat in season’s best 1:58.72 on May 28.

Moraa, the world 800m bronze medallist, beat Hodgkinson for the second time to second place in 1:58.37, in what was a replica of the Commonwealth Games last year in Birmingham.

Natoya Goule from Jamaica settled third in 1:58.90.

“It was a very challenging race and I felt completely empty at the end of it. The weather was particularly difficult for me," Moraa said.

