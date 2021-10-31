StanChart Marathon: Vincent Ng'etich wins half marathon on debut
What you need to know:
- In the men's 21km wheelchair race, Samuel Kuria defended his crown while John Wambua finished second in his maiden appearance. Milton Ilahuya was third.
- The women's wheelchair race was won by Caroline Wanjira.
Vincent Ng'etich is the new StanChart Marathon men's half marathon champion. The Nakuru resident crossed the finish line with a time of 1:01:44 on Sunday.
Rhonzas Kilimo finished 10 seconds later to claim second place. Third place went to Peter Kipsirat, who registered a time of 1:00:59.
Speaking after the race, Ng'etich, was quick to outline his future plans after winning his first half-marathon.
"The weather today was good and I happy I had a good race. This is my first time participating in the half marathon and I look forward to take part in road races in the near future. I do not have an agent at the moment but I hope this win will change that," he told Nation Sport.
Peris Engambi of Kapsabet won the women's 21km race with a time of 1:12:59.
Abigael Jelimo finished second with a time of 1:13:41. She was followed by Lilian Jebii who clocked 1:14:32 to claim third place.
Peris expressed satisfaction with her performance after coming back from an injury lay-off.
"This is my first race this year. I started training three months ago after recovering from an injury. I have great hopes for the future and I will consult with my coach about getting races abroad," she said.
Geoffrey Kipchumba won the men's 10km race with a time of 28.27.2. Second place went to Raynold Kipkorir, who clocked 28.38.8. Patrick Mosin finished third with a time of 28:59.4.
The women's 10km race was won by Faith Chepkoech, who clocked 33:15.0. Dorothy Kipkilach took second place with a time of 33:30.7. Sharon Jemutai finished one second later to take third place.
In the men's 21km wheelchair race, Samuel Kuria defended his crown while John Wambua finished second in his maiden appearance. Milton Ilahuya was third.
The women's wheelchair race was won by Caroline Wanjira.