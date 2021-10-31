StanChart Marathon: Vincent Ng'etich wins half marathon on debut

Geoffrey Torotich

Geoffrey Torotich wins the StanChart Marathon men's 10km race on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the men's 21km wheelchair race, Samuel Kuria defended his crown while John Wambua finished second in his maiden appearance. Milton Ilahuya was third.
  • The women's wheelchair race was won by Caroline Wanjira.

Vincent Ng'etich is the new StanChart Marathon men's half marathon champion. The Nakuru resident crossed the finish line with a time of 1:01:44 on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.