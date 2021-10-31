StanChart Marathon: Vincent Ng'etich wins half marathon on debut

Vincent Ng'etich is the new StanChart Marathon men's half marathon champion. The Nakuru resident crossed the finish line with a time of 1:01:44 on Sunday.

Rhonzas Kilimo finished 10 seconds later to claim second place. Third place went to Peter Kipsirat, who registered a time of 1:00:59.

Runners take part in the StanChart Marathon on October 31, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Speaking after the race, Ng'etich, was quick to outline his future plans after winning his first half-marathon.

"The weather today was good and I happy I had a good race. This is my first time participating in the half marathon and I look forward to take part in road races in the near future. I do not have an agent at the moment but I hope this win will change that," he told Nation Sport.

Vincent Ng'etich wins the StanChart Marathon men's 21km race on October 31, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Peris Engambi of Kapsabet won the women's 21km race with a time of 1:12:59.

Abigael Jelimo finished second with a time of 1:13:41. She was followed by Lilian Jebii who clocked 1:14:32 to claim third place.

Peris expressed satisfaction with her performance after coming back from an injury lay-off.

Peris Engambi wins the StanChart Marathon women's 21km race on October 31, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

"This is my first race this year. I started training three months ago after recovering from an injury. I have great hopes for the future and I will consult with my coach about getting races abroad," she said.

Geoffrey Kipchumba won the men's 10km race with a time of 28.27.2. Second place went to Raynold Kipkorir, who clocked 28.38.8. Patrick Mosin finished third with a time of 28:59.4.

The women's 10km race was won by Faith Chepkoech, who clocked 33:15.0. Dorothy Kipkilach took second place with a time of 33:30.7. Sharon Jemutai finished one second later to take third place.

Sean Kavulunze takes part in the fun race during the StanChart Marathon on October 31, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the men's 21km wheelchair race, Samuel Kuria defended his crown while John Wambua finished second in his maiden appearance. Milton Ilahuya was third.