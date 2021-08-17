Stage set for grand opening as Kenya welcomes the world

Ole Sereni Hotel

Team Kenya athletes, coaches and officials pose for a photo at Ole Sereni Hotel on August 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan youngsters will get the party going Wednesday when they line up in the 4x400m mixed relays.
  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta will preside over the opening ceremony from 7pm in the company of World Athletics President Seb Coe, among other guests.

The long wait is finally over.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.