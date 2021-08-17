Mixed relay team eyes good start at junior event

By  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • The women’s 100m race, which will also be run Wednesday, will feature Kenya’s Mercy Chebet who will line up in the heats, hoping to qualify for the semi-finals.
  • The 100m races have attracted 41 athletes from 28 countries, with Chebet saying that she has improved on her performance, thanks to training in a bio-secure bubble for the last one month.

Team Kenya will start its medal hunt in the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships when the 4x400 metres mixed relay team lines up for the heats at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Wednesday.

