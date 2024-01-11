Slain Ugandan athlete Kiplagat buried in Cherangany

The government has been challenged to improve security in areas where athletes train and reside. This was the message during the burial of Kenyan-born Uganda athlete Benjamin Kiplagat at his home in Kamendi in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Olympian was found dead on a road on the outskirts of Kimumu Estate in Eldoret in the early hours of New Year's Eve with a stab wound to his neck.

Uganda’s 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei termed Kiplagat as a hero and mentor, adding that his death was devastating to the athletics fraternity.

Cheptegei said that athletes' security is paramount and they need to be protected at all times.

Two-time Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon views of the body of slain athlete Benjamin Kiplagat during his burial ceremony at his home in Milimani village, Kamendi in Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County on January 11, 2024.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I want to challenge Kenyan authorities to improve security, especially in training areas. Last time we came to bury Agnes Tirop and then Kiplagat again, this has to stop and I beg Kenyan authorities to change this because it is getting out of hand. We are not asking for much,” said Cheptegei.

Two men were charged on January 2 over his death and were ordered detained for 21 days to enable police to continue investigations into the killing.

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge remembered Kiplagat as a hard-working athlete, who always took his training seriously, adding that his death was a tragic event that should not be witnessed again.

“Ugandan athletes have come in large numbers and this shows real brotherhood for the sending off of your compatriot. He was a humble, hard working and losing him in such a manner is painful,” said Kipchoge.

Mournders follow proceedings during the burial ceremony of the late Benjamin Kiplagat at his home in Milimani village, Kamendi in Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County on January 11, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Moses Kiptanui challenged the government to identify and reward athletes because for putting the country on the global map.

“It is a total sacrifice to represent a country, but we always take it for granted because the athletes go the extra mile to make sure that they perform well internationally. In terms of rewarding athletes, Kenya needs to change and appreciate just like Uganda which is always rewarding their athletes whenever they perform well,” said Kiptanui.

Athletes representative Milcah Chemos said that it was sad to lose a vibrant athlete through murder.

Multiple World and Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Ezekiel Kemboi said he started running with the late Kiplagat at Kapcherop camp in Elgeyo Marakwet before he shifted to Uganda.

“We started training at Kapcherop camp under coach Boniface Tiren and he was a disciplined athlete who was ready to listen. He was a friend and we feel sad today for losing him,” said Kemboi.

Uganda Athletics Federation Vice President Benjamin Njia said that the country has lost a mentor who was ready to help his compatriots.

“Most of the athletes in Uganda are in the discipline forces. Kenyan authorities should beef up the security of athletes so that we don’t lose athletes in such a manner. We shared Kiplagat because he came from both countries and we are saddened by his death ,” said Njia.

Uganda’s national coach Peter Chelangat said that they were shocked to learn of his death.

“We are happy that he left a mark in the sport in Uganda," said Chelangat.

Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Kiplagat was a true hero.

“Athletes are losing careers due to motorcycles and I want to urge road users to be mindful when they see athletes training along the roads because many have lost their targets in athletics due to accidents,” said Murkomen.

Olympics 3,000m steeplechase champion Peruth Chemutai, Solomon Mutai, Winnie Nanyondo, Mercyline Chesang, Stella Chesang, and Stephen Kiprotich are some of the world beaters from Uganda also attended the burial.

Kenyan athletes who graced the occasion include 3,000m steeplechase Commonwealth Champion Jackline Chepkoech, two-time Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon, Viola Kibiwott, Ezekiel Kemboi, Sally Kaptich, John Kelai, Moses Kiptanui, Brigid Kosgei, Elisha Rotich, Brimin Kipruto among others.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii said the untimely death of Kiplagat has dealt a significant blow to the athletics community.