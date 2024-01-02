Suspects in murder of Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Kiplagat arraigned

Two suspects arrested over the heinous killing of the Kenyan-born Ugandan athlete Benjamin Kiplagat have been detained for 21 days to enable police complete investigations.

Ordering for the detention of David Ekhai Lokere and Peter Ushuru Khalumi, the Eldoret Law Courts Principal Magistrate Kesse Cherono said the matter is of great public and international interest.

Cherono noted that police need adequate time to unearth the motive of the killing of the international athlete whose lifeless body was found in his car with gapping neck and chest wounds.

The magistrate allowed the plea by the Investigating Officer, Police Constable Inyasio Mwaniki who sought to have the suspects detained for 21 days to enable police complete the investigations diary.

In her brief ruling, Cherono said the execution of the international athlete at his country of birth is “quite disturbing and police need to be given humble time to establish the root course of the killing.”

She said it is note worthy that quick action by police brought to book the suspects hardly 24 hours after the death incident.

“Police need time to record statements from intended witnesses, examine the murder weapon, analyse CCTV footage and carryout an autopsy on the body of the deceased international athlete,” Cherono ruled.

Two suspects in the killing of athlete Edward Kiplagat arraigned in Eldoret Law Courts

She said the police have proven they deserve the 21 days for justice to be seen to be done in the investigations.

In the miscellaneous application, PC Mwaniki urged the court to find that the police have established a suitable application worth finding favour in the face of the law.

He disclosed in his sworn affidavit that investigators need time to record witness statements, analyse CCTV footage, examine the call data of the suspects cellphones and conduct an autopsy on the body of the slain athlete who used to give his Kenyan compatriots a worthy challenge in the international races.

The two suspects, David Ekhai Lokere and Peter Ushuru Khalumi were arrested barely 24 hours after the incident that shocked the world on the eve of the New Year-2024.

One suspect was arrested in Uasin Gishu while the other suspect was nabbed in Trans Nzoia.

In the application, the police said that the suspects were arrested in possession of the alleged murder weapon and blood stained clothes which needs to be subjected to a detailed laboratory analysis and examination at the Government Chemistry.

The magistrate heard police needs time to counter check the number plate of the motorcycle they allegedly used on that day with National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

“We need more time to conduct a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death, analyse the CCTV footage at the cybercrime unit for analysis then generate a report on the same to be used in evidence,” prayed PC Mwaniki.

He further urged for more time to consult with the Ugandan Embassy in Nairobi regarding the status of the deceased who was a professional athlete representing the neighboring country in international games.

Ruling on the police plea for detention of the capital suspects, Cherono said that the general welfare of the public has been disturbed and directed the suspects to be detained at the Eldoret Central Police Station until January 24 when they will appear again before the court for further directions.

“My decision is pegged on Article 243 to 245 of the Constitution and I have also considered the provision of section 58 for the National Police Service act which provides the police the powers to arrest and conduct investigations.

“After a careful consideration of application, I note that the family and general public are disturbed by the death of the deceased in this matter and for the best interest of justice I allow the application for police hold the suspects for 21 days for further investigations,” ruled Cherono.

A source told the Nation that one suspect Peter Ekhai was tracked down and arrested in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County as he attempted to flee in the wee hours on the eve of the New Year while his accomplice Peter Ushuru Khalumi was arrested in Langas in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The family of the deceased lauded the police for the quick response that resulted in the arrest of the suspects after the murder saying that they will comfortably start burial preparations.

“The police have done a commendable job by swiftly arresting the suspects. We are going to start planning the burial arrangements,” said the elder brother Vincent Kibet Chemweno.

Kiplagat, who is a six-time Uganda champion in the 3,000m steeplechase hails from Marakwet East in Elgeyo Marakwet County has been training in Eldoret and its environ before heading to Uganda to compete in various competitions.

He has represented Uganda on various events including the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India where he finished fourth missing the podium narrowly, the 2011 World Championships Daegu, South Korea where he finished in 10th position and the 2012 Olympic Games in London, United Kingdom where he reached semi-finals.

He also bagged a bronze medal at the Africa Championships in Porto Novo in Benin in 2012 before finishing in the heats at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.