Sifan Hassan headlines classy Brussels Diamond League field

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan celebrates with her national flag after winning the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021.

  • In the last event before the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich on September 8-9, the men's 100m featuring Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley of the US will also be a highlight
  • Hassan will race the mile at the King Baudouin Stadium, a venue she knows well, having broken the one-hour world record there last year
  • The Ethiopian-born Dutch runner is also the world record holder in the mile and, given her sparkling form, it would take a brave person to bet against her winning once again

