Moraa warms up for Diamond League debut with victory in Italy

Jamaica's Natoya Goule (right) wins the women's 800m semi-final followed by third-placed Kenya's Mary Moraa (left) during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Moraa held off Uruguayan Deborah Rodriguez (2:00.50) and Chanelle Price (2:00.89) from United States to win in her first race since the Tokyo Olympics
  • Moraa was the only Kenyan winner on the night with 2013 World 5,000m silver medalist Mercy Cherono finishing third in women’s 3,000m in 8:40.76


Kenya’s Mary Moraa got a boost of confidence ahead of her maiden Diamond League appearance in Brussels on Friday with victory in women’s 800m at the Palio Citta della Quercia in Rovereto, Italy, on Tuesday.

