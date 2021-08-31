Record-breaking Omanyala relishing Diamond League debut

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after finishing third in men's 100m semi-finals Heat 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Joan Peruran | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala equaled his National Records time of 10.01 finishing third behind Canadian Andre De Grasse (9.91) and Kerley (9.97) in the first round as both qualified for the semis.
  • In the semis, Kerley won in 9.96, beating De Grasse (9.98) and Omanyala, who improved his National record by 0.01 with a time of 10.00.

National 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala cannot wait to make his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.