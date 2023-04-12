Shelly-Ann: I will rock Kasarani stadium

Multi-Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica is not done with Kenya yet.

The cheering of adoring fans, the good music and the fast track are too much to resist.

The Jamaican sprints queen — who holds 10 world titles and three Olympic gold medals — will be back for the Kip Keino Classic World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet on May 13 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

And Fraser-Pryce, fondly known as Mommy Rocket, can’t wait to bring down the roof at the 60,000-seater arena!

“I will be coming out strongly in Nairobi and expect a faster time than what I posted last year.

Best show in Africa

"I will rock that stadium just like last year,” said Fraser-Pryce, who ran the fastest time in the region of 10.67 seconds to clinch victory in the 100 metres race at a similar event and at the same venue last year.

Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympic Games 100m champion, called on her Kenyan fans to take their best positions at the arena to witness her best show on the continent.

“I am definitely coming back to Nairobi...last year was awesome, fantastic. The stadium was just filled with so much excitement, cheering and music. It was so much fun but I expect more of this,” said Fraser-Pryce, who will warm up for Kip Keino Classic at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29.

“I will be returning to Africa, this time round at the Botswana Gold Tour event. I am excited to open my season in Africa,” said Fraser-Pryce while announcing her return to Africa for the Botswana race earlier.

“Let everyone be ready to see me run fast so get your tickets ready and be on the stands to witness me tear the place down and have fun,” said the third fastest woman in 100m with a personal best time of 10.60 sec from the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League.

Parade of stars

Meeting director Barnaba Korir said that Fraser-Pryce, who holds 10 world titles including five in 100m, will land in Nairobi from Gaborone.

With the inclusion of Botswana, Africa now has two World Athletics Continental Gold Tour events, Kenya’s Kip Keino Classic was the first.

Fraser-Pryce defended her 100m title at the Oregon World Athletics Championships held on July 15–24 last year in Oregon, USA. She had won the crown at the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.

“We are glad to have Fraser-Pryce back at the Kip Keino Classic. It shows the trust and love some of the world’s leading stars have for this country,” said Korir.

Korir said athletics fans should expect the best parade of international athletes at the Kip Keino Classic.

“We shall in the coming weeks issue an elaborate program and some of the top athletes who will be gracing this year’s event. We have big surprises for the country,” said Korir.

In Botswana, Fraser-Pryce will face the likes of United States of America sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in their first meeting since last September in the Zurich Diamond League final where the Jamaican blew away the field in 10.65sec.

Richardson finished seventh in 11.13.

However, the American has already given the world some pointers on what to expect this season with a blistering wind assisted 10.57sec victory at Miramar Invitational, Ansin Sports Complex, Florida in USA on Saturday.