Shelly-Ann: Expect a fast time at Absa Kip Keino Classic

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the third-fastest female sprinter of all time, says she is delighted to once again compete in Nairobi at this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic on May 13.

The Jamaican sensation holds a personal best time of 10.60 seconds, trailing American Florence Griffith-Joyner “Flo-Jo” (10.49) and compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54) on the all-time list.

The three-time Olympic sprints champion and holder of 10 world titles is regarded by many as the best female sprinter of all time.

Fraser-Pryce started her 2022 season at the Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani, with a season’s fastest 10.67 seconds and will be launching her 2023 season proper this year on April 29 at the Gaborone Continental Tour meet in Botswana.

In a video message released on Wednesday, Fraser-Pryce asks her Kenyan fans to secure tickets for the May 13 Absa Kip Keino Classic as she will be seeking to show the form that she displayed last year.

“I will be in Nairobi on May 13 for the Kip Keino Classic and I’ll be racing over the 100 metres,” the 36-year-old star said.

“Last year was awesome! Fantastic!... The stadium was filled with so much excitement and noise and crowds and music, and it was so much fun.

“Make sure you guys get your tickets because I wanna see you in Nairobi on May 13, and we’re gonna have some fun, and of course we’re gonna have some fast times and rock that stadium like we did last year!”

Absa Kip Keino Classic Meet Director Barnabas Korir said the Jamaican’s confirmation shows the trust and love that global athletes have for Kenya.