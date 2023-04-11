World champion Fraser-Pryce returns for Kip Keino Classic

Multi Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica will defend her Kip Keino Classic 100 metres title on May 13, this year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Meeting director Barnaba Korir said that the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics 100m champion will land in Kenya after competing at Botswana Golden Grand Prix on April 29, this year.

Africa now has two events on the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour with the inclusion Botswana after Kenya’s Kip Keino Classic.

Fondly known as Mommy Rocket, Fraser-Pryce, who holds 10 world titles including her 100m title from Oregon last year, will once again start her season in Africa where the world should expect fast times.

Fraser-Pryce opened her season last year in Kenya with the fastest time in the region with victory at the Kip Keino Classic in 10.67 seconds.

“We are glad to have Fraser-Pryce back at the Kip Keino Classic. It shows the trust and love some of the world’s leading stars have for this country,” said Korir.

Korir said the country’s athletics enthusiasts brace up for the best collection of international athletes ever before at this year’s Kip Keino Classic.

“We shall in the coming weeks issue an elaborate program and some of the top athletes who will be gracing this year’s event. We have big surprises for the country,” said Korir.

“I will be returning to Africa, this time round at the Botswana Gold Tour event. I am excited to open my season in Africa,” said Fraser-Pryce while announcing her return to Africa for the Botswana race.

“Let everyone be ready to see me run fast so get your tickets ready and be on the stands to witness me tear the place down and have fun,” said Fraser-Pryce, the third fastest woman in 100m with a personal best time of 10.60 sec from the 2021 Lausanne Diamond League.

In Botswana, Fraser-Pryce will face the likes of United States of America sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson in their first meeting since last September in the Zurich Diamond League final where the Jamaican blew away the field in 10.65sec.

Richardson finished seventh in 11.13.

However, the American has already given the world some pointers on what to expect this season with a blistering wind assisted 10.57sec victory at Miramar Invitational, Ansin Sports Complex, Florida, USA, on Saturday.