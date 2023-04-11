Omanyala, Imeta go head-on in South Africa

Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala and compatriot Samuel Imeta are eyeing sub 10 seconds when they face off in the 100 metres race during the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix 1 at Tuks Athletics Stadium in Pretoria Wednesday.

The race — a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event — is set for 8.55pm Kenyan time.

World Athletics Continental Challenger is part of meetings certified by World Athletics to cater for athletes who are unable to participate in Diamond League races.

The Challenger events are ranked below the World Athletics Continental Gold, Silver and Bronze Tour meetings. These Tour races are recognised by World Athletics for ranking in a bid to curb time cheating.

Kenya’s Kip Keino Classic is a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour meet.

Omanyala and Imeta will be meeting for the first time since their showdown at the second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on February 25.

Omanyala cracked 9.81 seconds to clinch victory and Imeta finished second in 9.94 sec. Both times met the 2023 World Athletics Championships qualifying standard, but they have not been recognised owing to a faulty electronic timing system.

“I am looking forward to a great outing here in Pretoria. I hope for a smooth start at the blocks and a strong finish,” said Omanyala, the Africa 100m record holder. “A 9.90 sec will be a good result for me.”

Omanyala, who has the personal best and Africa record of 9.77sec has set sights on a gold medal in 100m at the World Athletics Championships planned for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

“My other dream this year is to strike 9.67 sec, and breaking my own Africa record,” said the Africa 4x100m gold medallist.

Imeta, who will be competing in South Africa for the first time, is on a mission to make the qualifying time for the World Athletics Championships.

“I’m all set for the race. With Omanyala and the rest of the pack in the race, I can foresee fast times,” the Kenya Defence Forces champion with a personal best of 10.12sec.

The Kenyans will face local teenager Benjamin Richardson, who won the men’s 100m title during the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi. Richardson managed bronze at a similar event in Cali, Colombia last year.

With a career best 10.08sec, Richardson will be looking to take a big scalp in today’s race. The other man to watch is Van Wyk Tumo from Botswana who has a 10.44sec personal best.

Other Kenyans in action are; former world and Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi who will compete in 800m, double national 400m hurdles champion Wiseman Were and Damaris Mutunga lines up for the 400m race.