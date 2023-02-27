It’s been lonely at the top: Omanyala welcomes Imeta

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has spoken of his joy at seeing more Kenyans taking up the sprints, none more so than Kenya Defence Forces runner, Samuel ‘Kifaru’ Imeta, who literally chased him down the finish line in men’s 100 metres final on Saturday in the second Athletics Kenya Weekend Meeting.

Omanyala won Saturday’s race staged at Nyayo National Stadium in a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds.

Afterwards, the Commonwealth Games and African champion said it has been lonely for him at the top of Kenyan sprints since announcing himself to the world two years ago by breaking the African record over 100m.

On that occasion, Omanyala timed 9.77sec to finish second behind winner Tryvon Bromell (9.76) of USA in the Kenyan leg of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour series (Kip Keino Classic) at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. That time is also the national record.

“That (seeing more Kenyans take up the sprints) is my dream. At some point I will exit. I will not be here forever, and I am happy that we are having more sprinters coming up, and the times are looking good,” Omanyala said of his prodigy Imeta, who timed 9.94sec on Saturday.

South African runner Henricho Brhinties (10.22) came third, followed by KDF runner Robinson Motende (10.24) and Pius Adome (10.28) from Uganda.

Omanyala underscored the need to develop more talent in men’s 100m.

“Kenya should not have a gap in 100m once we leave the scene,” he said.

Imeta has promised to take the fight right to Omanyala’s doorstep.

“Ferdinand is the African champion, so I was psyched up for the race. I am now fired up and when we meet next time, he will sweat for it (victory),” Imeta, who is the only Kenyan sprinter who has come closest to matching Omanyala’s performance, said.

Both are former rugby players, wingers to be precise. Imeta earned his nickname ‘kifaru’ which is Swahili for rhino for his heavy tackles in rugby as a member of Nakuru Rugby Football Club which competes in the Kenya Cup.

Omanyala reckons greater days lie ahead for Imeta.

“There is still more to come from him. He just needs to be disciplined. I have spent time with him, so I know him. This is the fastest he (Imeta) has run this year, so we are hoping that he gets more races to run and improve his time.

“We are looking forward to having more Kenyans in the sprints. Early next year, we hope to qualify Kenya’s 4x100m team for the 2024 Olympics.”

He has hinted at breaking the African record on May 13 when Kenya hosts Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani Stadium.

Thika will host the third AK Weekend Meeting on March 10. The second meeting held on Friday and Saturday was a World Athletics ranking competition and the results registered can be used by the global athletics body for ranking purposes.