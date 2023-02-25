9.81! Omanyala sets new world lead time at Nyayo

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya Police might have set to another new world lead in 100 metres but the story of the meet belonged to Samuel Imeta from Kenya Defence Forces.

Omanyala blew away the fine field at the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting to win the race in a new world lead time of 9.81 seconds, to wild cheer from the excited crowd at Nyayo National Stadium.

But hot on Omanyala’s heels was Imeta, a former Nakuru RFC winger, who cracked a personal best of 9.94sec to settle for second and qualify for the World Athletics Championships slated for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

This is the first time Imeta is qualifying to the global athletics bonanza. The men’s 100m qualifying time for the World Championships is 10 seconds.

Imeta, whose previous best in 100m was 10.12sec, paired with Omanyala, the Africa 100m champion and record holder, Dan Kiviasi and Mike Mokamba to claim the 4x100m relay at the Africa Championships in Mauritius, last year.

Robinson Motende from KDF cocked 10.22 for third place followed by Hesbon Ochieng from Prisons in 10.24 and Uganda’s Pius Adiom in 10.28.

Samuel Imeta (left) and Ferdinand Omanyala pose with the clock after the final of the men's 100 metres races during the second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting at Nyayo National Stadium on February 25, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“We are on the right track and the target is still the world title and Diamond League,” said a beaming Omanyala, all comfortable amidst the stir he is causing in the sprints world.

Omanyala, who holds the Africa record of 9.77sec, said that he intends to warm up for Budapest by improving his African record at the Kip Keino on May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani.

Omanyala was elated that he will be in Budapest with Imeta, his partner in 4x100m at the Commonwealth Games last year.

“Imeta is destined for greatness if he keeps the discipline, stays focused and work hard,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala said the rise of sprints in the country has started in earnest and he was keen to see the country qualifying for the 4x100m at the Paris Olympic Games next year.

“It’s my prayer that we medal at the next year’s World Relay Championships in Bahamas before moving to Paris,” said Omanyala, who thanked the fans who turnout for the two-day meet at Nyayo.

“I hope to maintain my good shape all the way to Budapest just like last year when I won the Africa title and the Commonwealth Games,” said Omanyala.