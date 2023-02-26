How Samuel Imeta charged to World Championships mark

In meeting the qualification mark for 2023 World Athletics Championships in 100 metres, 24-year-old Samuel Imeta has become a much-needed arsenal in Kenya’s armoury as the clock ticks closer to the August 19-27 global track and field event that will be held in Budapest.

The Kenya Defence Forces athlete is nicknamed "Kifaru", Swahili word for rhino, an animal that charges angrily at anything at the slightest sign of provocation. The former rugby player earned the nickname from his coach at Nakuru Rugby Football Club after flattening a try line-bound opponent in a Kenya Cup match.

On Saturday in the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field meeting held at Nyayo National Stadium, Imeta charged to second place in final of men’s 100m race in 9.94 second behind Commonwealth Games champion over the distance Ferdinand Omanyala.

The former winger literally chased Omanyala down the finish line, the African record holder delivering an electrifying performance to win in a season leading time of 9.81 to make him the fastest man this season.

Secured qualification

Both athletes dipped below the qualification standard of 10.00 for 2023 World Athletics Championships set by the global athletics body in August 2022.

“I’m so excited to have won today here. I am so happy to have registered my personal best here this season. I thank God, my coaches and training mates for their contribution to this (performance). I look forward to more of such performances,” Imeta, a career soldier from Mabanga in Bungoma County, said.

In a sense, competing against the Commonwealth Games champion in the final brought out the best in him. Afterwards, he promised more of awe-inspiring performances in future.

“Ferdinand is the African champion, so I was psyched up for the race. I am now fired up and when we meet next time, he will sweat for it (victory),” Imeta, who was lifted shoulder-high after the final race, said.

“I thank the fans for turning out in their numbers today, we will not disappoint you,” he said.

Afterwards, Omanyala spoke of his joy at the increasing popularity of the sprints.

“I have spent time with him (Imeta) and I know him considerably well. He just needs to be disciplined to remain on the same trajectory. This is the first race we have run together this year, and I hope he gets more races after his performance here. The plan is to see more Kenyans taking up the sprints. I am happy that more Kenyans are taking up the sprints,” Omanyala said.

Imeta was a member of Kenya men’s 4x100m team that won gold at the 2022 Africa Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

He may have lived in Omanyala’s shadow, but Imeta is not new to 100m.