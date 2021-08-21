Teenage sensation Sasha Zhoya peerless in 110m hurdles

Sasha Zhoya

France's Sasha Zhoya poses next to the electronic board showing his new World U20 Record in men's 110m hurdles during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Njenga

What you need to know:

  • Frenchman, 19, cruises to victory in mouth-watering 12.72 seconds at Kasarani Stadium
  • Zhoya’s time has got the world buzzing, and it has once again revived talk on Nairobi being considered as one of the most ideal destinations globally for setting world records
Frenchman Sasha Zhoya, 19, set the first World Athletics Under-20 Championships record on African soil with a jaw-dropping 12.72 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Saturday.

