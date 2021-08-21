Showman Zhoya breaks U20 110mH world record again

Sasha Zhoya

France's Sasha Zhoya crosses the finish line to win the men's 110m hurdles final in a world U20 record for a second time in 24 hours during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Zhoya, 19, who was born and bred in Australia to a Zimbabwean father and French mother, ran 12.72 seconds to claim gold which improved his semi-final time on Friday by 0.21sec.

Nairobi

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.