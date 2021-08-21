Namibia's Mboma wins 200m U20 gold in world record time

Christine Mboma

Namibia's Christine Mboma celebrates with the flag after winning the women's 200 metres final during the World Under 20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group





  • Her fellow Namibian Beatrice Masilingi, who is also classified as having differences in sexual development (DSD) with naturally high testosterone levels, finished second in 22.18sec with Nigeria's Favour Ofili third in 22.23sec.
  • Under World Athletics rules, Mboma and Masilingi's rare physiology is deemed to give them an unfair competitive advantage in track events ranging between 400m and one mile.



