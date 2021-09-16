Breaking News: Court slaps Sports ex-CS Hassan Wario with Sh3.6 fine, 6 years jail in default

Reports: Salazar loses Cas appeal against suspension

Alberto Salazar

In this file photo taken on June 24, 2015 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Galen Rupp, watches the Men's 10,000m during day one of the 2015 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: File | Andy Lyons |  AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 63-year-old former head of the now-shuttered Nike Oregon Project was suspended in 2019 for a catalogue of drugs violations
  • The BBC and The Times both reported Wednesday that Cas had upheld Salazar's suspension following an appeal
  • Salazar is already serving a separate lifetime ban from coaching after an investigation by the US Center for SafeSport found evidence of sexual and emotional misconduct

London

