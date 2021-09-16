Gatlin fired up for 'special' Kip Keino Classic at Mama Africa

Justin Gatlin

Former World and Olympic 100m champion Justin Gatlin arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on September 16, 2021 ahead of Kip Keino Classic slated for Saturday. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gatlin noted that there has always been a good rapport between him and Kenya athletes when they meet at Diamond League, World Championships and Olympic Games
  • Gatlin, singled out 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego and latest sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala as his local athletics idols
  • Gatlin said the nagging hamstring injury that had sapped into his power has healed and Kenyans should expect a good race

Two-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin has said that running in Kenya, the land of great middle and long distance runners, is special and a great experience. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.