World stars jet in for Kip Keino Classic

Peruth Chemutai

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai reacts after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Three-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin from the United States and compatriot Bromell Trayvo, the fastest 100m man this season, are among the athletes due to touchdown Thursday.
  • Also expected Thursday are Olympic women’s 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma of Botswana, Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion, Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai and World 800m champion Narima Naakayi also from Uganda.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport will on Thursday be a beehive of activities with international foreign athletes checking in for the Absa Kip Keino Classic due Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

