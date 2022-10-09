Ruth Chepng’etich misses world record by 14 seconds

Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich missed the women's world record by 14 seconds when she retained her Chicago Marathon title in the second fastest time in history on Sunday.

Chepng’etich, who was within Brigid Kosgei’s world record by almost five minutes at 25km and four seconds with 2km to go, clocked a personal best of two hours, 14 minutes and 14 minutes and 18 seconds.

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich celebrates after crossing the finish line to place first in the women's division of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 9 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo credit: Kamil Krzacynski | AFP

Kosgei won the 2019 Chicago Marathon in a world record breaking feat of 2:14:04.

It was a lonely race for Chepng’etich, who led from the start to finish, claiming her career seventh win in the marathon, beating her previous career best of 2:17:08.

Chepng’etich shattered the first half of the race in 1:05:44. She beat American Emily Sisson, who finished second four minutes and 11 seconds of the pace in a new American record of 2:18:29.

Vivian Kiplagat from Kenya settled third in 2:20:52.

Results