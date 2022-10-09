Benson Kipruto wins Chicago Marathon

Kenya's Benson Kipruto is the new Chicago Marathon champion.

Kipruto pulled away from defending champion Seifu Tura from Ethiopia and compatriot Amsterdam Marathon champion Bernard Koech moments after passing the 35km mark to win on Sunday in the American city.

Kenya's Benson Kipruto crosses the finish line to place first in the men's division of the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 9 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Photo credit: Kamil Krzacynski | AFP

The 31-year-old Kipruto, who had relinquished his Boston Marathon title in April this year, finishing third, clocked two hours, 04 minutes and 24 seconds to win.

Tura finished second in 2:04:49 with two-time Los Angeles Marathon champion John Korir claiming third place in 2:05:01.

The pack of eight athletes led by Koech went through the 30km mark in 1:28:31 before it was quickly reduced to four athletes; Koech, Kipruto, Korir and Tura.

Koech and Kipruto led through 35km in 1:43:04 with Tura and Korir in pursuit.

However, Kipruto would shake off Tura and Korir before stepping on his gas pedals to win and reclaim the title for Kenya.

The victory by Kipruto not only saw him beat his previous personal best of 2:05:13, but also emulated his elder brother Dickson Chumba, who won in Chicago in 2015.

"It such a good feeling to improve my personal best with victory here in Chicago. The flat course and the warm reception from the fans who lined up on the streets to cheer us made things easy for us," said Kipruto.

It was also a strong show for Korir, who was making his maiden appearance in the World Marathon Majors.

Korir was eying to replicate exploits by his elder brother Wesley Korir, who finished second in 2011 Chicago Marathon before winning Boston Marathon in 2012.

