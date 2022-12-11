Rudisha: How we escaped death in plane crash

World 800m record holder David Rudisha has explained how he narrowly escaped death with five other people when their plane came tumbling down in the Imbirikana area in Kajiado on Saturday.

Rudisha said the plane took off well after attending the event at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South in the afternoon.

“All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the flight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet,” said Rudisha.

Rudisha, the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games 800m champion, explained that the pilot took control of the plane well, navigating above the trees.

He saw some clear space where he tried to land the plane but one of its wings hit a tree as the plane started to spin before landing on the rocky field,” said Rudisha, who described it as one of those scary moments.

“We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one,” said Rudisha, as they were evacuated to Makindu Hospital for treatment.

Kenya Masters Athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai, who got injured on his right ribs, had to be transferred to Nairobi West Hospital from Makindu for specialised treatment.

“It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God. The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long,” said Rudisha, the 2011 Daegu and 2015 Beijing World 800m champion.

Rudisha had shared photos posing next to the plane's wreckage.

Rudisha had attended the Annual Masai Olympics event at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South where he had been received by Kimana ward MCA James Kuya on Saturday morning.

The event was also graced by the Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

Speaking before being transferred to Nairobi, Ole Marai, who has been admitted at Nairobi West High Dependency Unit, said he was out of danger.

“I had experienced some breathing difficulties after the accident but I am fine. All will be well since I am out of any grave danger...we thank God," said Ole Marai.

This was the second time Rudisha is having a close shave with death after he escaped with minor injuries when his SUV crashed into a bus in August 24, 2019, at Kegogi area, along the Keroka-Sotik road.

“Thanking the Almighty God for the gift of life,” Rudisha wrote in a tweet accompanied by a picture of his mangled car.