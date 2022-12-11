Ethiopia’s Asefa breaks Kenya’s Honolulu Marathon dominance

In Honolulu, Hawaii

After sparring toe-to-toe for over half the race, Ethiopia’s Asefa Mengstu outpaced his cross-border Kenyan rival Barnabas Kiptum to cruise into Kapiolani Park and win the 50th anniversary Honolulu Marathon, breaking a long-standing Kenyan stranglehold of Hawaii’s flagship race.

Mengstu won in two hours, 14 minutes and 40 seconds with Kiptum second in 2:17:45, some 10 minutes ahead of third-placed Japanese Yuhi Yamashita (2:27:45) in the race run under brutally windy conditions.

Ethiopia’s Asayech Bere made it an Addis Ababa sweep taking the women’s title in 2:30:58 with her compatriot Abebech Afework Bekele (2:34:39) second and Japan’s Yuhi Yamashita third in 2:27:45.

Kenyan men had been unbeaten here since 2007, Ethiopia’s Ambesse Tolossa having interrupted the clean run by winning the 2006 edition.

Prior to that, Kenyans were unbeaten since Eric Kimaiyo took over as champion from South Africa’s Josiah Thugwane in 1996.

But it was Ibrahim Hussein, the legend, who made the breakthrough as the first African winner on this island city of O’ahu - birthplace of former US President Barack Obama - clinching a back-to-back hat-trick of victories from 1985 to 1987.

Sunday’s golden jubilee race started in it’s traditional night settings at 5am, local time, with spectacular fireworks and, as expected, it was the two Ethiopians, Mengstu and Shifera Tamru, who broke away together with Kiptum, crossing the 10-kilometre mark in 30 minutes and 30 seconds, paced by Kenya’s Reuben Kerio who is also preparing for next month’s Mumbai Marathon.

They then crossed the halfway mark in 1:06:38 under a slight drizzle at the Aina Haina sector after which pacemaker Kerio dropped off at the 30km mark (1:21:00).

Reuben Kerio (left) pacemaker in Sunday’s 50th Honolulu Marathon is celebrated by Hawaii-based Kenyans (from right) Hillary Mugun, David Mulwa and David Rutto at the race’s finish area in Kapiolani Park, Honolulu on December 11, 2022.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

There was drama shortly after when Kiptum and Mengstu dropped Tamru, racing on shoulder-to-shoulder as the sunrise launched in spectacular fashion at East O’ahu.

But at 33km, Mengstu broke away and ran a solo race all the way to the finish.

“It was a tough race… I’ve never competed under such tough conditions,” Mengstu said, referring to the furious headwind.

“My strategy was to attack at 35km and I was determined to win,” added Mengstu who trains under the Rosa Associati stable in Addis.

Kiptum was happy with his race, saying the atrocious winds slowed him down, but he remained confident of fighting for a place in Team Kenya to next year’s World Championships in Budapest.

“I ran in conditions similar to these in Hong Kong in 2018, but today’s wind was just too crazy,” he said.

“My body feels fine and I will now fight for a place in the team to the World Championships so that I can represent my country…

“I have what it takes, and I just have to throw in a race in spring and confirm my place in Kenya’s team to Budapest.”

Sunday’s golden Jubilee Honolulu Marathon celebrated the return of full racing and public events after two years of uncertainty occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, much to the satisfaction of its long-standing President and CEO Jim Barahal.

After Kenya’s Titus Ekiru won back-to-back races here in 2018 and 2019, including setting a course record 2:07:59 in 2019, the race was held as a non-competitive event in 2020 due to the pandemic with Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina winning the title last year in 2:14:32.

Canada’s Denver-based lawyer won the whittled down women’s competition last year in 2:41:25.

Kenya’s Margaret Muriuki won the 2019 edition in 2:41:25 and with no Kenyan in the 2022 field, Ethiopians Abebech Afework and Bere Ayalew were certainly going to dominate the proceedings.

But it was Bere who broke clear at the 10-kilometre mark (34:57) with fierce headwinds dragging Afework 25 metres off her compatriot who win in 2:30:58.

Texan Jacob Allen won the men’s wheelchair race in 1:46:48.

Over 20 athletes competed in Sunday’s race, a good number given the challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

Despite the slow times due to challenging conditions, winners here are known to have gone on to greater things with Hussein subsequently becoming the first African to win the Boston and New York marathons.

Brigid Kosgei, winner of the Honolulu Marathon in 2016 and 2017, went on to shatter the women’s world record in Chicago.

Which makes Kiptum’s World Championships dreams valid. Watch this man!

Leading results from Sunday’s 50th Honolulu Marathon in Hawaii

Men

1.Asefa Mengstu (Ethiopia) 2:14:40

2.Barnabas Kiptum (Kenya) 2:17:45

3. Yuhi Yamashita (Japan) 2:27:45

Women

1. Asayech Ayalew Bere (Ethiopia) 2:30:58

2. Abebech Afework Bekele (Ethiopia) 2:34:39