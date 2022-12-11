David Rudisha survives plane crash

Two-time Olympic 800m champion David Rudisha on Saturday survived a light plane crash in Imbirikana area in Kajiado.

The plane carrying Rudisha, who is also the World 800m record holder, crashed Saturday evening with six people aboard, but there were no fatalities.

Athletics Kenya executive committee member, Barnaba Korir said that the injured passengers were already being treated in a hospital in Makindu.

Also on the plane was Kenya Masters Athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai.

Rudisha had attended the Annual Masai Olympics event at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary in Kajiado South where he had been received by Kimana ward MCA James Kuya in the morning.

The event was also graced by the Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.