Rotich, Kinyamal ready to rumble at World Relays

Kenya's 800m athlete Ferguson Rotich checks his stopwatch during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 24, 2021 in preparation for the World Relays Athletics Championship.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2x2x400m also has Emily Cherotich and Naomi Jerop.
  • Team Kenya that has 36 athletes and seven officials leave the country on Tuesday night aboard KLM flight for the world event.

World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich and Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal are out to deliver victory for Kenya in 2x2x400m at the World Relay Championships.

