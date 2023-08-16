President Ruto unveils Athletics Wall of Fame in Eldoret

President William Ruto on Wednesday unveiled the Wall of Fame in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The unveiling of the Wall of Fame, which has names of the legendary and elite athletes, coincided with the ongoing Conference that concludes on Saturday.

The athletics fraternity led by the world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge hailed the Uasin Gishu County Government for creating the Wall of Fame at the Eldoret Arboretum.

The pillars have names scripted in four categories which include, Olympians, World Champions, World Cross Country champions and marathon greats.

Kipchoge said that he was glad that the county government had started such an initiative to honour athletes for their exploits in Kenyan colours.

“It is a coincidence that the Wall of Fame is launched at a time when Team Kenya is heading to the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary and I want to wish them well ahead of the games. The Wall of Fame is a real honour which shows that athletes have been appreciated in a way,” said Kipchoge.

Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai said that the wall has some few names for a start but they will be updating more as time goes by.

“Those who managed to get into the wall have made a mark in our country and this is something we are proud of and Eldoret being the ‘City of Champions’ will help in the history purpose because people touring the region will be able to know more about the legends,” said Mutai.

Tecla Chemabwai said that she was happy to see what they have been advocating for finally come to fruition, terming it a motivation to the younger generation.

“When I came in here and saw my name at the Wall of Fame, I was so happy because history will not be forgotten. I know those who will be visiting the park will have time to go through the names and get to know who is who,” said Chemabwai.

Present at the unveiling include 2005 world champion in 5,000m Benjamin Limo, former 800m Olympic champion William Tanui, former 3,000m Africa record holder Justina Jepchirchir and Rose Tata Muya.

Some of the names appearing on the Wall of Fame include former Boston and New York Marathon winner Ibrahim Hussein, former Boston Marathon winner Robert Cheruiyot, Joyce Chepchumba, former Berlin Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat, Chemwabai and Tegla Loroupe.