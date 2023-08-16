Finland saga: Refund money, President Ruto orders officials involved in the botched programme

President William Ruto has ordered all who benefited from the overseas education airlift programme to immediately refund the money before the law catches up with them.

The Head of State who publicly waded into the scandal for the first time since it was unearthed, said anybody who pilfered the money raised by the parents have no place to hide.

“The Finland scandal is a big embarrassment. Hawa watu ni bure kabisa (those who pilfered are useless) and will be held accountable. I cannot allow such to happen,” said the President in Eldoret town after he made a stopover to address the residents while on his way to open the Devolution Conference at Eldoret sports Club.

The locals had forced the President to comment on Finland issue as he ended his speech with ‘Finland’ ‘Finland’ chants.

“I know parents paid money for the overseas trip but sadly the funds cannot be accounted for. There are investigations ongoing and those who embezzled the funds raised by the parents should return immediately because they will not be spared, hakuna kubembelezana,” stated the President.

He said parents had sold property including livestock and land and they should get their money back.

“When the investigation are over, I will see how to help the victims who are our children and innocent but were caught up in the scandal. We shall see how to help them access local scholarship to help them attain their education as they anticipated to do so overseas,” he said.