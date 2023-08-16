Court issues warrant for Mandago's arrest over aborted Finland education programme

A court in Nakuru has issued a warrant for the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three county officials over the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada education programme saga.

The prosecution led by Angeline Chinga applied for the warrants to be issued after the four failed to turn up in court to plead to charges of conspiracy to steal over Sh1.1 billion. Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Alloys Ndege issued the warrants for their arrest.

Senator Mandago and the three officials—Joseph Kipkemboi Maritim, Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei—were to answer to eleven charges of stealing, abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The four are jointly charged with conspiring to steal Sh1.1 billon from an account at KCB Eldoret registered under Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for fund university studies in Finland and Canada for a number of students from the county.

Maritim, Rono and Lelei are charged with stealing Sh56.5 million from the education trust fund on diverse dates between June 2021 and September 12, 2022.

Maritim is separately charged with stealing Sh660,000 while Rono is accused of stealing Sh10.8 million.

Within the same period, Lelei is charged with stealing Sh2.7 million while Mandago is charged with abuse of office by arbitrarily entering into an MoU between various universities in Finland and Canada on behalf Uasin Gishu County Government without a resolution and approval by the County Assembly.

Mandago is further accused of abusing his office when he governor by misrepresenting the education programme a full county scholarship for the oversees education.

He is further accused of abuse of office by arbitrarily seconding Uasin Gishu County staff to a private entity namely Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust (UGOET) thereby drawing salary from the county government, an act that was prejudicial to county residents.

Maritim, Rono and Lelei are charged with forging a declaration trust dated May 6, 2021 in respect of UGOET, purporting it to be a genuine document signed by Dr Joel Chelule, Dr Susan Keino and Loice Cheruiyot with intent to defraud UGOET.

The trio are separately charged with forging minutes of UGOET purporting it to be genuine document signed by Dr Chelule.

Mandago was on August 1 grilled by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives over the county’s scholarship saga.

Mandago honoured the summons and appeared at the EACC offices where he recorded a statement.

This was a separate probe being conducted by the EACC parallel to another one that was being conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

This comes as the controversial multi-million-shilling Uasin Gishu scholarship programme has been reduced to a blame game between Governor Jonathan Bii and Senator Mandago.

Bii has distanced himself from blame, calling on Mandago to come out clean in the scandal.

Mandago has also refuted allegations levelled against him while asking Bii to take responsibility as the leader of the county.

Mandago said that when he left office after last year's election, he handed over all the duties and performance of the county and entrusted it to his successor Bii.

The controversy over the scam has seen affected parents and students issue ultimatums to be refunded their funds, organizing various protests, and even threatening to disrupt the ongoing Devolution Conference being held in Eldoret. They later suspended protests meant to disrupt the conference.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations last month commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship programme to Finland, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu County Government.