Poll: Most Japanese don't want foreign fans at Olympics

Olympic Rings are seen near the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Olympic Rings are seen near the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on January 8, 2021, as Tokyo Olympics organisers insisted that the coronavirus-postponed Games will still go ahead despite Japan declaring a state of emergency less than 200 days before the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Behrouz Mehri | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Yomiuri poll also revealed that 45 percent of respondents were in favour of spectators in general attending the Games, with 48 percent opposed.
  • Organisers have said they plan to make a decision on overall attendance limits in April.
  • The poll was conducted between March 5-7 through random phone calls, with 1,066 of the 1,977 people contacted responding.

Tokyo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.