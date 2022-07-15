Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon wins first gold of 2022 Worlds
Eugene, United States
Kimberly Garcia Leon won Peru's first-ever gold medal on Friday after dominating the women's 20km race walk, the opening event of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Garcia Leon clocked 1hr 26min 58sec to smash her country's national record as she mastered the race in hot, sunny conditions.
Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo took silver in 1:27.31, with China's Shijie Qieyang claiming bronze, a further 25sec adrift.