Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon wins first gold of 2022 Worlds

Kimberly Garcia Leon

Kimberly Garcia Leon of Team Peru celebrates after winning gold in the Women's 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final on day one of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 15, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Garcia Leon clocked 1hr 26min 58sec to smash her country's national record as she mastered the race in hot, sunny conditions.
  • Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo took silver in 1:27.31, with China's Shijie Qieyang claiming bronze, a further 25sec adrift.

Eugene, United States

Kimberly Garcia Leon won Peru's first-ever gold medal on Friday after dominating the women's 20km race walk, the opening event of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Garcia Leon clocked 1hr 26min 58sec to smash her country's national record as she mastered the race in hot, sunny conditions.

Also Read

Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo took silver in 1:27.31, with China's Shijie Qieyang claiming bronze, a further 25sec adrift.



In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.