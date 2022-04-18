Peres Jepchirchir wins Boston Marathon

Kenya's Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged out Ababel Yeshaneh from Ethiopia to win the women's race at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Jepchirchir and Yeshaneh exchanged leads in the last kilometres before the former beat the Ethiopian in a thrilling sprint finish in two hours, 21 minutes and 02 seconds to also claim her second World Marathon Majors victory after her win at 2021 New York City.

Peres Jepchirchir crosses the finish line taking first in the women’s division in the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts on April 18, 2022. The 26.2 mile course (42.2K) is celebrating 50 years of having an official women’s division, and being back to it’s normal April race date after cancelations and date changes due to the pandemic.

Photo credit: Joseph Prezioso | AFP

Yeshaneh finished second four seconds adrift as another Kenya Mary Ngugi romped home third in 2:21:32.

"When I arrived to 41km, I knew was going to win the race," Jepchirchir said. "I was just keeping the energy for the finishing. Ababel was so strong. For me, it was just keeping my energy for the finishing kick.

"I just believed in myself. I usually have hope. When you see the tape for finishing, that's when the strength comes."

Jepchirchir ranked Boston among her greatest victories.