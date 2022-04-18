1-2-3 for Kenya at Boston Marathon

Evans Chebet Monday led his Kenyan compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Evans Kipruto in claiming the top three positions in the men's race of the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon, US.

Chebet claimed his maiden victory in the World Marathon Majors clocking two hours, 06 minutes and 51 seconds to win, guiding compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto to a podium sweep.

Evans Chebet of Kenya crosses the finish line to take first place in the professional men's division during the 126th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo credit: Maddie Meyer | AFP

Cherono, the 2019 Boston Marathon champion, settled second in 2:07:21 with Kipruto finishing third in 2:07:27.

"I'm extremely proud," Chebet said through a translator. "I knew I had it in my legs to win."

The men’s race had witnessed a change of leads involving American runners CJ Albertson and Elkanah Kibet, Kenyan Bethwell Yegon and Ethiopian Sisay Lemma before Chebet opened a huge gap after taking matters into his own hands after shrugging off Tanzanian Gabriel Geay.