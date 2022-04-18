1-2-3 for Kenya at Boston Marathon
What you need to know:
- At the 30km mark, Albertson was still infront followed by Evans Chebet, Geay, New York Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor, Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, 2019 Boston winner Lawrence Cherono, Ethiopian Jemal Yimer, Boston Marathon 2021 champion Benson Kipruto, Kibet and Eric Kiptanui.
Evans Chebet Monday led his Kenyan compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Evans Kipruto in claiming the top three positions in the men's race of the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon, US.
Chebet claimed his maiden victory in the World Marathon Majors clocking two hours, 06 minutes and 51 seconds to win, guiding compatriots Lawrence Cherono and Benson Kipruto to a podium sweep.
Cherono, the 2019 Boston Marathon champion, settled second in 2:07:21 with Kipruto finishing third in 2:07:27.
"I'm extremely proud," Chebet said through a translator. "I knew I had it in my legs to win."
The men’s race had witnessed a change of leads involving American runners CJ Albertson and Elkanah Kibet, Kenyan Bethwell Yegon and Ethiopian Sisay Lemma before Chebet opened a huge gap after taking matters into his own hands after shrugging off Tanzanian Gabriel Geay.
