Peerless Ferdinand Omanyala eases through to 100m final at Nyayo

Africa's fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and the national 400metres champion Boniface Mweresa won their respective heats to reach the final of the men's 100m at the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships.

Omanyala eased through in 10.08 seconds to win the second heat, beating the national 400m hurdles and 110 hurdles champion Wiseman Were to second place in 10.51 as Steven Onyango timed 10.55 for third.

"This has been like training. The main thing is the world championships which is 43 days away," said Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion.

Omanyala noted that his preparations are on track, and everything remains on course.

"Of course I couldn't have done it without the fans. I really thank them for turning up here today," said Omanyala.