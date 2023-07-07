Olympic champ Korir out of Kenyan trials for Budapest Worlds

Olympic and world 800 metres champion Emmanuel Korir is out of the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships starting Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Athletics Kenya Director of Youth Development Barnaba Korir said that a leg injury has forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 world champion to sit out of the trials.

However, Korir has a wildcard to the world championships by virtue of being the defending champion and 2022 Diamond League Trophy winner in the two-lap race.

"He has a wild card but his participation will depend how fast the injury will heal. He has a swollen leg," said Korir.

The United States of America-based Korir has been battling poor form this season, having finished eighth at the Rabat Diamond League on May 28 before settling for 10th at the Paris Diamond League on June 9.

He then came home eighth again at the Stockholm Diamond League on July 2.

It was a requirement that all athletes participating at the trials pick their running bibs in person from the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday between 9am and 6.30pm.

The athletes were also tested by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) officers who were at the venue.

The 800m trials are to begin with the semi-finals on Friday.