Big guns falter as Kimeli punches World Championships ticket in 10000m

Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres silver medallist Nicholas Kimeli on Friday punched his ticket in men's 10,000m team for the World Athletics Championships.

Kimeli, who finished fourth in 5,000m at the World Championships last year, clocked 27 minutes and 20.83 seconds to win during the Kenyan trials at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kimeli edged Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu to second place as Bernard Kibet finished third.

While Kimeli is assured of a place in the team for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary, Simiu and Kibet will have to wait before they know their fate.

According to Athletics Kenya selection criteria, the first two athletes across the line will punch the ticket with a panel of selectors deciding the third person.

However, they must have attained the qualifying standards for Budapest.

Simiu has not attained the qualifying standard time of 27:10.00 even though he is favoured to sail through based on his superior World ranking.

But that will depend if he will still be high in World ranking by the end of the qualifying time on July 30.

Little-known Kibet has attained the qualifying standards.

Pre-race favourite Kibiwott Kandie, the national 10,000m champion, who has attained the qualifying standards, finished fourth.

Kandie, the world half marathon silver medallist, will now wait and see if the panel of selectors will include him in the team.

" The 10,000m has been a tough race for Kenya but we are promising to do our best. This could be our year. Just be patient," said Kimeli after qualifying.

"I am yet to decide whether to double up in 5K and 10K," explained Kimeli, who will also compete in 5,000m trials on Saturday.