Omanyala, six other athletes get ANOCA scholarships

Seven Kenyan athletes will benefit from the Association of National Olympics Committees of Africa (ANOCA) scholarships, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has revealed.

The athletes, who include Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala, will get Sh100,000 every month up to July 2024 as part of their preparations for the Paris Olympics.

Other athletes include Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, World 5000m silver medalist Jacob Krop, World 10,000m bronze medalist Margaret Chelimo, Nicholas Kimeli, Charles Simotwo and World Indoor 1,500m bronze medalist Abel Kipsang.

Speaking in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Tuesday, NOC-K Secretary-General Francis Mutuku said that the scholarships came at the right time, adding that the athletes should make use of the funds allocated to prepare adequately for the Olympics.

“It’s only in athletics that we have the top eight in the world and the other sports have more work to do so that they can qualify for the scholarships. It is a competitive procedure and I’m glad Athletics Kenya managed to give us the seven names we are awarding today,” said Mutuku.

“Preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games start now and Africa will be watching those who won the scholarships and we expect athletes to always run clean because doping has become a thorny issue in our country,” he said.

Milcah Chemos was also awarded a scholarship as a safety officer, will be mandated to ensure the athletes are fine.

Omanyala told journalists that the funds came at the right time as he prepares to launch his season.

“I’m glad to have been considered for the scholarship. I want to win the 100m race in the next Olympics and my plan is utilizing the funds and train harder.” said Omanyala.

He also urged the junior athletes to balance sports and education.