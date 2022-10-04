Kipruto wants more titles after London Marathon success

The newly crowned London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto is hungry for more success after winning his first World Major marathon race last Sunday in the British capital.

Kipruto, who jetted back into the country on Tuesday, was received by family, friends and training mates at the Eldoret International Airport.

Kipruto clocked 2:04:49 to win the London Marathon on his debut. He said that he will take a break before resuming training ahead of his next assignment, which he will reveal after consultations with his coach.

“My season has been awesome and winning my first major marathon was a plus for me after emerging second in the Tokyo Marathon in March. The win has motivated me to work harder and I believe there is nothing hard,” said Kipruto.

London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto (centre) arrives at the Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on October 04, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Being the sole Kenyan runner, Kipruto revealed that the Ethiopian athletes were communicating as the race progressed and this made it hard since he couldn't understand them.

He further revealed that his mentor, world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, gave him tips of running a fast race.

“I was prepared for the fast course after speaking to Eliud Kipchoge who has run in London so many times. I also had challenges because I was the only Kenyan and my competitors kept communicating and I didn’t know what they were saying, but I kept focusing,” said Kipruto.

He also lauded his women counterparts for their efforts despite Kenya losing out to Ethiopia.

Judith Korir, who was fourth in the London Marathon (right), is welcomed by her husband, Michael Douglas at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on October 04, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Yalemzerf Yehualaw timed two hours, 17 minutes and 26 seconds, edging out Jepkosgei to second in place in 2:18:07.

Alemu Megirtu from Ethiopia finished third in 2:18:32 as world marathon silver medallist Judith Korir came in fourth in 2:18:43.

“I want to congratulate my compatriots Joyciline Jepkosgei, who came in second, Judith Korir who was in fourth position and Mary Wacera Ngugi who finished in seventh place. When we go for the competitions, we normally run as a team because covering 42km is not an easy task,” he added.

Judith Korir said that she was happy to have finished the race, despite limited time to prepare.

“I was glad I managed to finish the race despite preparing for only two months because I knew I was going to pace for the other athletes. Preparing for a marathon for two months is not enough because one needs more endurance which comes after training for four months,” said Korir.

However, after a successful outing, she wants to compete in more major marathons.

“Having tested the London Marathon race and clocked 2:18:43, I want to go back to these races prepared now and I believe I will be able to do much better,” she added.