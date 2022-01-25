Omanyala set for three World Athletics Indoor Tour races

Ferdinand Omanyala

Africa 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala works out at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on January 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • His reason for running 60m is to improve his speed in the first half of the 100m race as he eyes to make his debut at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia slated for March 18-20 and the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA from July 15-24.
  • Omanyala is in Kakamega for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) gala slated for Tuesday night at the Bukhungu Stadium. 

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala plans to leave for France on February 1 for three World Athletics Indoor Tour races as he aims to improve his first 50 metres in his specialty-100 metres race.

