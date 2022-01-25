Omanyala set for three World Athletics Indoor Tour races

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala plans to leave for France on February 1 for three World Athletics Indoor Tour races as he aims to improve his first 50 metres in his specialty-100 metres race.

Omanyala, who is the eighth fastest man in the world after posting 9.77 seconds at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, will compete in 60-metre races in France.

He told Nation Sport on Monday that he will run at the Meeting Elite de Miramas at the Stadium Miramas Métropole on February 4.

“I will also compete at the Mondeville Meeting on February 9 and the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Paris on February 17,” said the 26-year-old, who had initially hinted at taking part in five competitions in France next month.

Miramas and Mondeville are bronze label races, while Pas-de-Calais is a gold label competition.

His reason for running 60m is to improve his speed in the first half of the 100m race as he eyes to make his debut at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia slated for March 18-20 and the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA from July 15-24.