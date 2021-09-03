Impressive Omanyala finishes fourth on Diamond League debut

Fred Kerley, Ferdinand Omanyala and Akani Simbine in Brussels Diamond League

Fred Kerley of the US (centre) sprints to finish next to Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala (left) and South Africa's Akani Simbine during the men's 100 metres event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. 

Photo credit: John Thys | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala clocked 10.02 seconds, losing the race to Americans, who swept the first three places in sub 10 seconds with Tokyo Olympics 100m silver medallist Fred Kerley calling the shots in 9.94
  • Obiri, who passed Niyonsaba to lead at the bell and to home straight, sank to third 14:26.23 just behind Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye in 14:25.63
  • Olympic 800m silver medallist, Ferguson Rotich was the only Kenyan winner on the evening but the men’s race didn’t count for the Diamond League points

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala took down some big names on his way to finishing fourth on his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday evening.

