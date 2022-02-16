Omanyala faces Olympic 100m champ Marcell over 60m

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala battles Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell among others in the men's 60m at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Liévin, France Thursday evening.

It will be the last race for the record-breaking Omanyala before returning home to focus on preparing for the World Indoor Championships due March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Omanyala embarked on his maiden World Indoor Tour in France where he has broken the National Record twice in his eight outings.

Omanyala broke the National Record for the first time at Meeting Elite de Miramas Indoor on February 4, clocking 6.63 seconds to win and erasing the previous time of 6.70 second set by Paulvince Obuon.

Obuon’s time had stood since January 28, 2005 set at State College, United States.

Omanyala would better the record when he rallied from behind to clock 6.60.seconds to win at Meeting Metz Monselle Athlelor on February 12.

On Valentine’s Day, Omanyala lost to 2010 World Indoor silver medallist, American Michael Rodgers in a thrilling photo-finish with both athletes clocking 6.64 seconds at Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil.

Interestingly, Omanyala had stunned Rogers, winning the semi-final heat in 6.66, with the American coming in second in 6.68 at the World Indoor Silver Tour event.

Besides Mercelli, who won the ISTAF Indoor Berlin on February 4 in Germany and Orlen Cup 2022 in Poland on February 11 in 6.57 and 6.49 respectively, the Liévin field also has Rogers.

American Ronnie Baker, who is also the 2018 World Indoor 60 bronze medallist, is the fastest in the field and European Indoor 60m champion Jimmy Vicaut of France are also the men to watch in the 60m dash.

“It’s been a great experience, this being my first outing indoors,” said Omanyala, adding that breaking the national record twice gives him great pleasure. “It completely feels different from the indoors.”

Omanyala said he took a stab at the World Indoor Tour to have fun and refine his speed and off the blocks performance.

“I now feel ripe for the World Indoor Championship, but I still need to go back to the drawing board and which areas need fixing,” said Omanyala.

Omanyala is among athletes that Athletics Kenya have earmarked for selection for the World Indoor Championships due March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.

A number of Kenyans will be in action at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, the World Indoor Tour Gold label event.

They are Collins Kipruto, World Under-20 800m bronze medallist Noah Kibet, World Under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter and Tokyo Olympics 1,500m finalist Abel Kipsang.

Others are Nicholas Kimeli, Jacob Krop, Eglay Nalianya, Edinah Jebitok and World Cross Country Under-20 champion Beatrice Chebet.

Kipruto is fresh from breaking the meeting record with victory at Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil in 1:47.05 after holding off Kibet and Morocco’s Mostafa Smaili, who both ran 1:47.27.

Cornelius Tuwei, who settled fifth in 1:48.38 and Elias Ngeny, will also be in Lievin.

Keter will battle Tokyo Olympic 1,500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway, while Kipsang will compete in the 2,000m with Kimeli and Krop throwing down the gauntlet at Olympic 5,000m champion Selemon Barega from Ethiopia in 3,000m.

Nalianya will compete in the women's 800m that has World champion Halima Nakaayi from Uganda with Jebitok fielding in the Mile race.