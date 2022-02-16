Omanyala faces Olympic 100m champ Marcell over 60m

Ferdinand Omanyala

African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala trains at Kasarani on January 28. 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Omanyala is among athletes that Athletics Kenya have earmarked for selection for the World Indoor Championships due March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.
  • A number of Kenyans will be in action at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, the World Indoor Tour Gold label event.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala battles Olympic 100m champion Jacobs Marcell among others in the men's 60m at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Liévin, France Thursday evening.

