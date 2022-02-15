Kenyan Collins Kipruto breaks 800m meet record in France

Collins Kipruto (left) and Eglay Nalyanya during an interview with Nation Sport shortly after the 2x2x400 meters relay race in which they were disqualified for an infringement at the IAAF World Relays at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama on May 11, 2019. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Upcoming Edinah Jebitok finished sixth in 8:45.46 while her compatriot Selah Jepleting ninth in 8:52.40 in the women’s 3,000m race won by World Under-20 800m champion Ayal Dagnachew from Ethiopia. 
  • Dagnachew clocked 8:41.32 to win, beating Italian Nadia Battocletti and compatriot Workua Getachew to second and third places in 8:41.72 and 8:41.95 respectively.

Kenya’s Collins Kipruto broke the meeting record to win the men’s 800m as Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala finished second in men’s 60m at the Meeting de l’Eure in Val-de-Reuil, France on Monday.

