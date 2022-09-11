Omanyala ends season with third place finish in Croatia meet

Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala lost to American World 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy for the second time in 100m at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića meeting in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday.

Omanyala clocked 10.19 seconds to finish third behind Bracy, who won in 9.97sec and European 100m bronze medallist Jeremiah Azu timed 10.14sec for second.

Omanyala and Bracy met at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Silver Tour on August 30 at Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland.

Bracy carried the day 10.17 seconds as Omanyala settled second in 10.18.

It was Omanyala’s 25th race of the season over 100m and his last in Zagreb, having dipped under 10 seconds in six of them including his season’s best when winning the Kip Keino Classic, the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour race on May 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omanyala clocked 9.85 sec to win, beating American Fred Kerley to second place in 9.92 sec.

Omanyala would then dethrone Akani Simbine off the African title, beating the South African in a thrilling photo-finish with the duo returning 9.93 sec in the final held June 9 at Cote d'Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mairitius.

Omanyala sealed his eventful outing in Mauritius when he anchored his 4x100m teal to victory.

Omanyala arrived late in Oregon for the world event after a visa hitch but still finished third in his heat in 10.10 sec on July 15 to sail through to the semi-finals the following day.

Omanyala bowed out in the semi-finals, having settled fifth in 10.14 sec. Kerley clocked 9.86 sec to win the world title.

Omanyala shifted his focus to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 26-year-old Omanyala once again successfully wrestled the Commonwealth Games title from Simbine, clocking 10.02 sec to win as Simbine settled second in 10.13 sec. Yupun Abeykoon from Sri Lanka hauled bronze in 10.14 sec.