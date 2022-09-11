Obiri defends Great North Run title

Hellen Obiri Sunday beat a competitive field to successfully defend her Great North Run title in United Kingdom.

Obiri, who clocked a faster time compared to last year, beat compatriot and Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir to second place.

The Ngong-based Obiri broke away early with a pack of four in pursuit before she sprinted to the finish line timing 67:05 ahead of Jepchirchir who clocked 67:07 while Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana settled for third place in 67:10.

Obiri, who will be competing in New York Marathon in November, said that she was happy to have lowered her previous time in the race and that was a good sign ahead of her big assignment.

“I’m happy to have defended my title today and ran a faster time compared to last year. I believe this was a result of the race being so competitive,” said Obiri.

In the men’s category, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, who is also the world half marathon record holder, bagged victory after timing 59:33 on his debut in the race.

Ethiopians Selemon Barega (60:39) and Kenenisa Bekele (61:01) were in second and third positions respectively.

The three were in a close contest as they crossed the 10km mark in 28:54 before Kiplimo broke off and went for the prize.