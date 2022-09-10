Omanyala, Bracy renew rivalry in Croatia

Commonwealth Games and Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala and American World 100m silver medallist Marvin Bracy renew rivalry in their specialty at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića meeting in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday.Omanyala and Bracy met last at the Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Silver Tour on August 30 at Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland.Bracy carried the day 10.17 seconds as Omanyala settled second in 10.18.Omanyala crossed over to Germany for the 2022 ISTAF, another World Athletics Continental Silver Tour event on Sunday at Olympiastadion Berlin where he finished second in 10.11, losing to World 200m champion Noah Lyles in 9.95.“I was a bit heavy and sluggish in Berlin but I hope to improve here in Zagreb, having resumed some agility exercises and plyometrics.“I haven’t been doing them because I had an injury that couldn’t allow me but it has healed,” said Omanyala, who aims to wrap up his season with a sub 10 seconds at Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, a World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.Omanyala and Bracy, who both have season best 9.85 will be joined by American Kyree King and Cuban Reynier Mena, who have set personal and season best of 9.96 and 9.99 respectively this year.Kenya’s Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu and Reynold Kipkorir will compete in men’s 3,000m with Africa 1,500m champion Winny Chebet going for the One Mile top honours.