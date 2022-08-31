Bracy beats Omanyala as Richardson edges Thompson-Herah in Lucerne

Paris

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who has not appeared in competition since the end of June, saw off Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah to win the 100m at the meet in Lucerne on Tuesday.

On a wet track and sprinting into the wind (two metres per second), Richardson won in 11.29 seconds, just 0.01sec ahead of the Jamaican double Olympic champion Thompson-Herah.

It marked a major triumph for the 22-year-old Richardson -- the 11th fastest woman of all time over the distance with a best of 10.85sec -- after she failed to qualify for the world championships team at the US Trials in June.