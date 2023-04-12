Omanyala cruises to victory in South Africa

Africa 100 metres champion and record holder Ferdinand Omanyala braved the chilly track to win the men's 100m race at Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix 1 at Tuks Athletics Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth Games 100m champion took off the blocks well before easing off in the last 30ms to triumph in 10.12 seconds.

The 27-year-old policeman beat home athlete and World Under-20 100m champion Benjamin Richardson to second place in 10.33sec.

Omanyala’s compatriot Samuel Imeta finished fourth in 10.39 sec.

“I was expecting fast times but a win is always a win and I celebrate in everything and thank God,” said Omanyala, adding that the cold weather hampered a sub 10 seconds performance.

“Every race counts as I focus on the next race where I hope it will be faster with better climatic conditions. My target is still the same...run a sub 10 and looking forward to that, “explained Omanyala.

Omanyala now shifts focus to the ASA Grand Prix 2 on April 19 at Germiston Stadium, Johannesburg where hr clocked 9.98sec to win, beating home athlete Akani Simbine to second place in 10.11sec.