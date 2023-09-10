Omanyala back to winning ways ahead of Prefontaine Classic

Commonwealth Games 100 metres champion Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has rediscovered his winning form ahead of the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Finals scheduled for next weekend in Oregon, United States of America.

Omanyala cruised to victory in 9.94 seconds at headwind speed of -0.9m/s at the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića on Sunday in Zagreb, Croatia on Sunday.

It was a swift revenge victory for Omanyala against Jamaica youngster Oblique Seville, who had beaten him early in the week in Switzerland and Italy.

Omanyala was in control from halfway to edge out Seville to second place in 10.07 at the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs settled for third in 10.08 as Brandon Carnes of the United States was fourth in 10.27 with Japan's Abdul Hakim Sani Brown fifth in 10.29.

On Monday, Omanyala finished second at Gala dei Castelli, Switzerland clocking 10.04 seconds, losing the contest to Seville in 10.01.

Omanyala would again lose to Seville at 59.Palio Citta' della Querca in Rovereto, Italy on Wednesday, clocking 10.15 against 10.00.

Both the Swiss and Italian races were World Athletics Continental Silver Tour events.

It was Omanyala’s last race ahead of the Diamond League final where he hopes to make history as the first Kenyan to compete in the 100m final.

Omanyala finished seventh while Serville fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Prefontaine Classic Diamond League Finals will be staged at Hayward Field, the venue of last year's World Athletics Championships.

British Daniel Rowden had a good day at the Croatian capital after he produced a fine late sprint to win the men's 800m in 1:44.96. Kenya’s national 800m champion Alex Ngeno came fourth in 1:45.14.

The 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech added yet another world record to her collection when she won the 2,000m steeplechase in 5:47.43.

Chepkoech, the world 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist, smashed the old record of 5:52.90 set by Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi on February 9, 2021 in Liévin, France.